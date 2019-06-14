Toronto Raptors win first NBA championship in franchise history

OAKLAND, Calif. (WLNS) – The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night to clinch the series in Golden State.

Toronto is the second team in NBA history, and the first since the merger, to beat the reigning champions in their first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam had 26 points apiece for the Raptors, Fred VanVleet and Kawhi Leonard each had 22 for Toronto.

Klay Thompson scored 30 for Golden State but left with a knee injury. Andre Iguodala scored 22 points and Stephen Curry had 21 for the Warriors.

Golden State’s quest for a three-peat came up short in its final game at Oracle Arena.