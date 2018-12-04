Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) - COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) -- A release from the Ohio State University says football coach Urban Meyer will retire after the Rose Bowl.

OSU sent the announcement in a release Tuesday morning.

Our sister station WCMH reports Meyer will use a press conference Tuesday at 2pm to formally announce his retirement from coaching following Ohio State’s appearance in the Rose Bowl Game, and Athletic Director Gene Smith will name offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day as the 25th head coach in the history of the program, beginning Jan. 2.

On the Friday before the Big 10 Championship game, Meyer declined to comment on his future with the Buckeyes after a report was released that he planned to step down as coach.

Meyer has been dealing with lingering health issues which have been causing him occasional severe headaches this season. The headaches are related to an arachnoid cyst in his brain that he has been dealing with for years.

Meyer will be joined at the press conference by Smith, and Day.

Day received a big pay raise for his time as the football team's Acting Head Coach at the start of the season.

Day received a one-time payment of $487,000 in his September 30 paycheck.

Day served in the expanded role from August 1, 2018, through September 16, 2018.

The payment is in addition to his $1 million per year salary, agreed to during with the signing of a new contract in February.