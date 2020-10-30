Virginia to host Michigan State in Big Ten/ACC basketball challenge

The year 2020 has brought uncertainty to many things, and college basketball certainly isn’t excluded.

The scheduling process for Michigan State and many other teams has been chaotic, to say the least, but it now appears the Spartans will be heading to Charlottesville to face the University of Virginia, according to Jon Rothstein.

Sources: Virginia will host Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 29, 2020

The Cavaliers won the national championship in 2019, the year after being the first-ever No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed.

It was also reported that the University of Michigan will host NC State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Sources: Michigan will host NC State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 29, 2020

MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo said the rest of their schedule will fill in around a handful of their biggest games.

“I know this. At the end of the day, someone is going to want to play us,” Izzo said. “If we can play teams, we will get teams to play. We just want to make sure that if we know we’re playing Duke, and we know we’re playing, if it is Virginia, and you get one more, now you’ve got your anchors and then you’re going to fill in.”