Walker complains of harassment after breaking lockdown rules

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 file photo, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England. England defender Kyle Walker is facing disciplinary action from Premier League team Manchester City after apologizing on Sunday April 5, 2020, for breaking lockdown conditions during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City defender Kyle Walker complained about being “harassed” and said Friday his family has been “torn apart” after admitting to breaking social-distancing rules again during the coronavirus pandemic.

A month after the England international apologized for hosting a party at his home during the lockdown, it was reported in British newspaper The Sun that Walker breached regulations three times in a 24-hour period this week by visiting family members and going on a cycle ride with a friend.

Walker posted a long statement on Twitter saying he feels he is being followed constantly while also raising mental health concerns.

“This is no longer solely affecting me,” Walker wrote, “but affecting the health of my family and my young children too.”

The British government has put in place social-distancing rules to combat the outbreak of the virus. More than 30,000 people in Britain have died from the virus, one of the world’s highest death rates.

Walker said he visited his home city of Sheffield on Wednesday. He hugged his sister after giving her a birthday card and present, then said he traveled to his parents’ house to pick up some home-cooked meals.

“It is sad, but I feel as though my life is being scrutinised without any context,” Walker wrote. “I understand if people are upset or angry with me, but it was important for people to have a better understanding of my life.”

Walker was reprimanded by City after the club conducted an internal disciplinary procedure following his apology last month. The club hasn’t revealed any sanction against the 29-year-old right back, who joined City from Tottenham in 2017 and has been a key member of its two Premier League title-winning campaigns under manager Pep Guardiola.

Also during the lockdown, Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has apologized for breaching lockdown rules and Everton has strongly criticized striker Moises Kean for hosting a party.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports