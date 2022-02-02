Washington’s NFL team announces new name will be Commanders

(NEXSTAR) – The United States Army is planning to begin an “involuntary separation" process for soldiers who refuse to comply with COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

The directive, announced Wednesday, would apply to “all Soldiers of the Regular Army and Soldiers of the Army National Guard/Army National Guard of the United States and the U.S. Army Reserve when serving on active duty for more than 30 days,” as well as cadets at the United States Military Academy (USMA) and Senior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (SROTC), according to a memo signed by Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth.