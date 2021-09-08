Watch: Jeter being inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WOOD) — Starting Wednesday, Derek Jeter’s legend takes up permanent residence in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

You don’t have to look far to see Jeter’s ties to Kalamazoo. Nestled next to his five championship rings is Jeter’s Kalamazoo Central baseball hat.

I have a correction to make. In an earlier tweet I said Jeter jerseys outnumbered every other jersey 50 to one. It’s close to 1,000 to one. @Yankees have turned out in a big way for The Captain. #JeterHOF pic.twitter.com/MzeLTMCVqq — Jack Doles (@jackdoles) September 8, 2021

When Don Zomer coached Jeter during his senior year, he knew he had something special.

“He said in a paper that he wrote in elementary school that he wanted to be a professional baseball player. He wanted to play shortstop and for the new New York Yankees. From there, he took the steps and he accomplished himself,” said Zomer.

Fans watch as Derek Jeter is inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Derek Jeter at the ceremony where he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

In his wildest dreams, he couldn’t have imagined this career though. Most hits by a Yankee, most hits by any shortstop in baseball history. But numbers only tell a small part of Jeter’s story.

“I know the state of Michigan is very proud of (Jeter), but that’s where the grounding came. We have heard the stories about the contract he and his sister, Charlie, both had to sign about conduct. He stood up to that every single day,” said Jon Paul Morosi.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jeter will headline the class of 2020.

Like he did most of his career, Jeter is being very tight-lipped about the details of his speech.

“It’s something that I’ve tried to take my time with. I wrote down notes, I didn’t want help from anyone. I didn’t want anyone to see it before I deliver it,” Jeter said. “You’re talking about a speech that is 10, 15 minutes. It’s kind of hard to talk about an entire career in that short period of time but I’m still working on it.”