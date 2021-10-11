Mel Tucker, other MSU coaches speak to the media

PISCATAWAY, NJ – OCTOBER 09 : Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans reacts on the sidelines during the second half of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Michigan State defeated Rutgers 31-13. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coming off a big 31-13 win against Rutgers this past week, Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker spoke to the media today ahead of their matchup against Indiana this weekend.

Tucker’s Spartans outgained Rutgers 588-377 this past weekend and had several stars put up some huge numbers.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor had five catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns while running back Kenneth Walker had 232 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.

Tucker and his squad will be hoping for more of the same this next weekend against Indiana. The Hoosiers are currently 2-3, but all three of their losses have come at the hands of ranked teams.

Also joining Tucker today at the press conference was MSU hockey coach Danton Cole. The Spartans split their season-opening series with Air Force, losing 3-2 in overtime the first night and then taking care of business with a 5-1 win Saturday.

In addition to Cole and Tucker, Damon Rensing, Jeff Hosler and Cathy George are speaking to the media today.

You can hear from Tucker and the other MSU coaches at the top of this page.

