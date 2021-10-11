Mel Tucker, other MSU coaches speak to the media

PISCATAWAY, NJ – OCTOBER 09 : Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans reacts on the sidelines during the second half of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Michigan State defeated Rutgers 31-13. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coming off a big 31-13 win against Rutgers this past week, Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker spoke to the media today ahead of their matchup against Indiana this weekend.

Tucker’s Spartans outgained Rutgers 588-377 this past weekend and had several stars put up some huge numbers.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor had five catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns while running back Kenneth Walker had 232 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.

Tucker and his squad will be hoping for more of the same this next weekend against Indiana. The Hoosiers are currently 2-3, but all three of their losses have come at the hands of ranked teams.

Also joining Tucker today at the press conference was MSU hockey coach Danton Cole. The Spartans split their season-opening series with Air Force, losing 3-2 in overtime the first night and then taking care of business with a 5-1 win Saturday.

In addition to Cole and Tucker, Damon Rensing, Jeff Hosler and Cathy George are speaking to the media today.

Jeff Hosler says he's excited for his first opportunity to coach in the Michigan State vs. Michigan rivalry this week. The Spartan women will face off against the No. 16 Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Thursday night at 7 p.m. @MSU_wsoccer @WLNS #HereforYou — Nick Mantas (@Nick__Mantas) October 11, 2021

Cathy George says she likes that her team is "in for the fight" and ready for any challenge that comes ahead of them. Five out of their six next matchups are ranked in the top ten in the nation. @MichStVB @WLNS #HereforYou — Nick Mantas (@Nick__Mantas) October 11, 2021

After a 2-2 draw with Michigan, @MSUmsoccer had to leave the Big Bear rivalry trophy in Ann Arbor. Today Damon Rensing says that he doesn't know where the eyes of the broken bear trophy have gone but they are, "most likely in East Lansing we've had it more times than not". @WLNS pic.twitter.com/psC7raHt4i — Nick Mantas (@Nick__Mantas) October 11, 2021

Tucker said all of the players have GPS units on them during practice because some players need to lose weight. Some need to gain weight. Same with hydration. — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) October 11, 2021

You can hear from Tucker and the other MSU coaches at the top of this page.