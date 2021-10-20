WATCH LIVE: Tom Izzo speaks at MSU basketball media day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today is media day for Michigan State basketball, and we will have live coverage of Tom Izzo’s press conference that is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.

Michigan State comes into the year with a very different roster than the team who lost to UCLA in the NCAA tournament play-in game last year.

Highly touted freshman Max Christie is expected to make an instant impact this season for MSU. In addition, the Spartans brought in a transfer at point guard, Tyson Walkers, who is also supposed to see significant playing time.

The Spartans also brought in two other freshman guards who could see playing time, Pierre Brooks and Jaden Akins. The rest of the roster will be filled out with some familiar faces who Spartan fans will probably recognize.

The Spartans start the season unranked in the AP poll and they will kick off their schedule on Nov. 9 in the Champions Classic against Kansas.

You can watch all of our live coverage of the press conference at the top of the page.