WATCH: Mel Tucker recap Saturday’s match up and speak on the upcoming game

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This past Saturday, the Michigan State (MSU) Spartans hopes for a Big Ten title ended early in Columbus as the Ohio State Buckeye’s dominated them 56 to seven.

The Buckeyes took advantage of MSU’s pass defense – and its defense overall – to notch 49 points and 500 yards in the first half.

The Ohio State Buckeyes scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions.

They ended the game with 655 yards, 449 in the air and 206 on the ground.

The Spartans will be wrapping up their regular season with a home game against Penn State this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Spartan Stadium.