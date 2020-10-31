Waverly gets first playoff win in school history

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Waverly Warriors had already made history before the kickoff of their playoff game against St. Johns. For the first time in school history, the Warriors were hosting a playoff game.

St. Johns’ Brock Miller was able to score a six-yard rushing touchdown and the Redwings closed out the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. The three other quarters of the game were dominated by Waverly.

The Warriors scored 39 unanswered points while throwing for 243 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 129 yards and two rushing touchdowns. The Waverly defense also had a say in the showdown by returning an interception for a touchdown.

After the game, Waverly head coach Ron Pizzo expressed his pride in his player’s ability to make history with the first-ever playoff win in school history.

“I’m just really excited for the young men,” said Pizzo. “They’re a hardworking group. I’m just glad they can enjoy this.”

The Warriors will have a rematch with their week five opponent, the DeWitt Panthers, in the District Semifinal round taking place at DeWitt.