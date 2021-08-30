“We have lost a young, promising life way too early,” MSU’s rowing captain has died

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The captain of the Michigan State University women’s rowing team Olivia Long has died at the at the age of 20, the university confirmed today.

The details of Long’s death have not yet been released.

Long first earned a spot on MSU’s rowing team as a sophomore. She earned Academic All-Big Ten honors last year and was voted as the team captain for her junior year.

Long was originally from Lake Orion, Mich.