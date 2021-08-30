“We have lost a young, promising life way too early,” MSU’s rowing captain has died

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The captain of the Michigan State University women’s rowing team Olivia Long has died at the at the age of 20, the university confirmed today.
The details of Long’s death have not yet been released.
Long first earned a spot on MSU’s rowing team as a sophomore. She earned Academic All-Big Ten honors last year and was voted as the team captain for her junior year.
Long was originally from Lake Orion, Mich.
“We have lost a young, promising life way too early. Olivia was an excellent teammate who was invested in those around her and our program.
As a captain, she connected with a lot of different people, and on a team as large as ours, team building is especially important. Our rowing family will miss her tremendously and will find a way to honor her legacy as we lean on one another to process our loss. We send our love and prayers to her family and all who loved her, as this loss is hard to comprehend.”Michigan State rowing coach Kim Chavers