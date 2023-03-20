EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Men’s Basketball Team is set to make their trip to New York to play Kansas State this Thursday.

While there are a lot of dedicated fans looking forward to making the trip to the Big Apple to watch them play, it’ll cost them.

The Spartans will be facing the Wildcats in “The Sweet Sixteen” and this trip will be a lot farther away than MSU’s previous game in Columbus, OH.

It’s just over a 10-hour drive from Lansing to New York City and according to Gas Buddy, a mid-size SUV will cost you more than $140 in fuel.

But if you would rather fly, an average round-trip flight from both Lansing and Detroit airports costs roughly around $450.

Of course, you’ll need a ticket to watch, and the starting price for a ticket on StubHub starts at $180, but if you want a good seat, those prices go all the way up to $3,000.

With the 6:30 p.m. tipoff time, the game most likely won’t wrap up until later that night. For some, you might be thinking about staying the night in a hotel. According to hotel websites in the area, the average cost for a room is around $250 per night.

But if you do some searching around, you can most likely find ways to snag some deals.