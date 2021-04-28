Whitmer teams up with Miguel Cabrera to fight COVID-19 in Michigan

Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera runs to first during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera has volunteered to serve as a co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission and to help the state in their efforts to get more people vaccinated, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said today.

“We are grateful that ‘Miggy’ is stepping up to the plate to help inform Michiganders on the importance of getting their COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Governor Whitmer. “We appreciate the tremendous support and advocacy from the Detroit Tigers because this is an all-hands-on-deck moment in our state’s effort to persevere and overcome the pandemic.”

Cabrera, nicknamed “Miggy,” is an 11-time Major League Baseball All Star and two-time American League Most Valuable Player who joined the Tigers in December, 2007.

He and the Tigers have offered to produce public service announcements in English and Spanish that will encourage Michiganders to get vaccinated and continue to practice preventative measures such as properly wearing masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing to reduce the spread of the virus until the vast majority of people have been vaccinated.

“I am honored by Gov. Whitmer’s appointment as a co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission and look forward to using my platform to increase awareness of how getting vaccinated can help slow COVID-19 infections,” Miguel Cabrera said. “Based on what I know from getting vaccinated already, the shots are nowhere near as bad as the virus. Our goal with the Commission is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, and I hope my support toward that end is successful.”

Gov. Whitmer created the Protect Michigan Commission in January. The appointees represent a diverse array of industries, professions and backgrounds. They are charged with helping to ensure every Michigander has a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 once the opportunity becomes available. Their goal is facilitating at least 100,000 shots in arms daily.

“Miguel Cabrera exemplifies the Detroit Tigers’ on-going commitment to causes serving the greater public good,” said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment at Ilitch Holdings, which owns the Detroit Tigers.

“The Detroit Tigers are proud to join with Gov. Whitmer and members of the Protect Michigan Commission,” Granger said. “Together, we urge all Michiganders and fans of the Tigers to get vaccinated and prevent the spread of COVID-19 so that we can return to the full stadiums, arenas, concerts, and sporting events that we all love so much.”