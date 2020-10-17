Williamston improves to 5-0 for first time since 2014

OLIVET, Mich (WLNS) – The Williamston Hornets defeated Olivet Friday night 17-6. The Hornets improve to (5-0) overall and (3-0) in the CAAC Red. This is the first time since 2014 that Williamston has started the season 5-0.

It was a battle of the defenses. Williamston held Olivet to only six points and head coach Steve Kersten was pleased with his teams efforts tonight.

“Every win is great,” said Kersten. “Olivet and Williamston have played for many years and have had some tough battles.”

Williamston will face unbeaten CAAC Red opponent Mason next Friday. The winner will be crowned CAAC Red champions.