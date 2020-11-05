Williamston’s historic season ends in state semifinal match

HOWELL, Mich (WLNS) – On Wednesday night the Williamston Hornets’ historic 2020 season found its landing zone in the Division 3 state semifinal against defending D3 champion Grosse Ile.

From the start of the match, Grosse Ile took advantage of Williamston’s mishaps.

After a Williamston handball in the box, Grosse Ile’s Miklos Tanyi took the penalty kick and sent it in to take the early 1-0 lead. Later in the half, a corner kick by Grosse Ile was headed in by Cannon Kawadri to give the Red Devils a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The rest of the match saw more Williamston mistakes turn into more Grosse Ile goals. Five minutes into the second half, Tanyi got a hold of a misplaced back pass to the Williamston goalkeeper and sent home his second goal of the match, extending the lead to 3-0.

Then with 15 minutes left in the match, Tanyi used his fancy footwork to fool the Hornets’ defenders and score his third goal for the hat trick. Williamston wasn’t able to send any of its opportunities into the net as Grosse Ile would go on to win 4-0.

After the match, Williamston head coach Steve Horn and senior midfielder Seth Goudreau, shared their thoughts on how much it meant to them to make it this far in the playoffs for the first time in five years.

“It’s a great run I mean any time your program is playing for a state championship or chance to play for a state championship it’s an honor,” said Horn. “To get this far in the state tournament is definitely, it wasn’t a mistake the boys earned it and hopefully the guys coming back learned something from it.”

“I’m just so proud of my friends all my boys over there we worked hard for it we earned this, it’s unfortunate,” said Goudreau.

The Hornets finish their 2020 season with a final record of 12-7 and this was the Hornet’ first time playing in the state semifinal round since 2015. That Williamston team lost 1-0 in the state final to Grand Rapids South.