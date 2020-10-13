With districts looming, East Lansing hopes to make deep playoff run

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The East Lansing Trojans boys soccer team (3-2-4) will begin district play this week. The Trojans will host Swartz Creek (8-6-1) Wednesday at the East Lansing Soccer Complex.

The Trojans are no stranger to the post season over the years. Last year, East Lansing lost to DeWitt in the district final. Trojans head coach Jeff Lyon hopes that his teams experience in the playoffs gives them an advantage this season.

“A lot of these guys play at a high level,” said Lyon. “We practice these situations as much as we possibly can. It certainly doesn’t live up to the moment until you’re there but I’m confident.”