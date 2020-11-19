Youthful Spartans will be put to the test in season opener

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State Hockey season is less than 24 hours away and this year’s roster looks a lot younger than usual. With nine Spartan freshmen preparing to play their first collegiate hockey game, the anticipation is at an all-time high.

The Spartans head coach, Danton Cole, has been pleased to see how eager his players are for the first game of the year.

“You know this time of the year is a different time for the start of the season, there’s a lot of excitement in the room so energy and excitement won’t be an issue,” said Cole. We’ll be jumping in cold this Thursday with a bunch of freshmen and like I said the energy and enthusiasm will be there.”

The Spartans’ coach knows there will be a learning curve they’ll have to deal with when having nine fresh new faces on their roster.

“Jacques Lemaire used to talk about the hardest thing to teach young guys is when to go for it and when not to go for it that’s the art of the game so that’ll probably be an issue,” said Cole. “They won’t sense danger quite quick enough and then it’s a turnover and then you’re reading on the backside, that’ll take some time but if you’re doing things in the right order you have the right energy you can overcome some of those.”

Michigan State opens its 2020-2021 season against Arizona State at home on Thursday night. Our 6 Sports team will be at Munn Ice Arena on Thursday night to bring you full coverage of the Spartans’ first game. Puck is set to drop at 6 p.m.