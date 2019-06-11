Both locations: (800) 980-3000

Lansing: 200 N. Homer., Suite A. (517) 337-0300

Mt. Pleasant: 1205 Mission St., Suite 14. (989) 772-8841

Springer Prosthetic & Orthotic Services, Inc. was established in 1990 with a business philosophy that continues today:

“Providing the best product and services possible to the patient by staying informed of the latest technology, and implementing it when appropriate for the patient.”

We pride ourselves in taking the extra effort in providing the best service for each patient entrusted to our care.

From state-of-the-art laser alignments to on-call services, SPOS has continued to be very successful with even the most difficult cases, mainly due to the extra time we spend with each patient.

SPOS offers second opinions, consultations and evaluations at no charge.

SPOS participates with most insurance companies, and will work with those that we are in network with.