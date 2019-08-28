RAW VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer calls for Republicans to come to the negotiating table for state budget

UPDATE: Governor Whitmer is calling on Republicans in the Legislature to work with her to negotiate a state budget.

During a news conference today, Whitmer said, “I’m working day and night to get a deal that will make bold, meaningful investments in our schools and infrastructure,” said Governor Whitmer. “The problems we’re facing are decades in the making, and they’re a result of leaders in Lansing kicking the can down the road and using School Aid Fund dollars to fill gaps in the budget. That changes this year. I’m not going to sign a budget that doesn’t include a real fix. It’s time for Republicans to stop playing games, come to the table, and negotiate a real solution.”

Whitmer introduced her budget proposal six months ago.

One of the issues that must be dealt with in the budget is how to fund fixing crumbling roads in Michigan.

Whitmer’s plan included a 45-cent tax hike at the gas pump. Republican lawmakers claim Michigan’s drivers will not accept that large a gas tax hike.

Michigan’s public schools have been operating for 58 days without having a clear picture of their budgets for the upcoming year.

The state fiscal year ends September 30 and both Whitmer and Republican leaders in the Legislature say they are confident a government shutdown can be avoided.

>>>This story continues to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News

ORIGINAL STORY: Governor Gretchen Whitmer is updating progress, or lack thereof, on state budget negotiations.

Since Governor Whitmer introduced her proposed budget six months ago, she has traveled all over the state to talk to Michiganders about her plans to “fix the damn roads” and improve public education.

In that time, Republicans in Lansing have not proposed a plan that, the governor claims, would raise the revenue to fix the roads and invest in the public education system.

Michigan’s public schools have been operating for 57 days without a budget. The state fiscal year ends on September 30.