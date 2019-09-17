Whitmer to Republicans: Send me budget bills this week

State Budget Showdown

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gretchen Whitmer

FILE – In this March 18, 2019, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer listens to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., in Clawson, Mich. Whitmer is moving to make Michigan the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes. The Democrat announced Wednesday, Sept. 4 that she ordered the state health department to issue emergency rules. They will prohibit the sale and misleading marketing of flavored nicotine vaping products. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is telling Republican legislative leaders to send her budget bills this week, so she has time to review and sign them before a Sept. 30 deadline.

Whitmer wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield Tuesday. She said they should pass spending measures before a GOP political “getaway” on Mackinac Island that starts Friday.

Republicans last week began advancing parts of their proposed budget without a deal with Whitmer, after the sides agreed to table talks on a long-term road-funding plan.

She said budgets should ideally be presented to her two weeks before the end of the fiscal year, which is Sept. 30, and she hopes to avoid a government shutdown.

Republicans will comment on Whitmer’s request later Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar