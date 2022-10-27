LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In 2022, Americans are expected to spend $10.6 billion dollars on costumes, candy and decorations.

But it’s not because everyone is in a ghoulish mood- inflation is playing a factor.

Candy prices are up 13% for 2022.

Luckily, supply chain issues aren’t affecting costumes.

Out of all of the costumes that people would spend money on, which one is pulling in the most cash?

Spider-Man is expected to be the top costume of 2022, but there are plenty of other contenders that are not far behind.

“Encanto was a smash hit, that’s a really big one as well,” said Julie Roehm with Party City.

Another growing trend? Pet costumes.

An estimated $700 million is expected to be spent on dog and cat costumes.