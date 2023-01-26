As the average price for at-home internet service reaches $75, according to Consumer Reports, many are having trouble keeping up with the monthly bill.

But are the price hikes fair?

“That’s a lot to pay for internet service. And why? Because pretty much there’s no one telling internet service providers what they can and cannot charge you,” Jonathan Schwantes, Senior Policy Counsel for Consumer Reports.

Schwantes studied more than 22,000 bills submitted by consumers from all 50 states as part of Consumer Reports’ Fight for Fair Internet campaign.

Consumer Reports found that many providers keep bills high with so-called “junk fees.” The Federal Trade Commission defines a junk fee as something that inflates cost while adding little to no value.

“They have very sneaky names like the Internet infrastructure surcharge or the technology service fee. And you kind of think like that sounds kind of legitimate. Maybe that’s a government fee. It’s not,” Schwantes said.

While the fees are legal, Schwantes believes they are not ethical and used to pad profits. The study also found rates vary by market and are especially high when there aren’t a lot of choices for providers.

Prices can be arbitrary in many instances, providers charge different prices for the exact same plan. Many of the bills collected included add-on fees for data, overages and equipment.