LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fire works won’t be the only thing exploding this 4th of july, your budgets could too.

The average price of a 4th of july bbq this year is nearly $70- that’s up 17% since last year.

Hamburger buns about $2 a package, with cheese being more than $3.50 and ground beef and pork chops at more than $5 per pound.

Even chips are expensive, costing more than $4.50 a bag.

Add all this up and it gets costly.

So how can you save?

Here are some tips:

If you are hosting a party, don’t feel like you have to do it alone. Offer to serve the main dish and a side and then ask everyone else to bring something to pass. Four letters. Byob. If you plan to have alcohol at your celebration, there’s no shame in asking people to bring what they personally like to drink. When you do head out to the store- be flexible and think simple. If chicken is on sale even when you planned pork, pick that chicken up and go from there.

Keep in mind that people more than likely will be happy to help, especially since you’re hosting and they’re not.