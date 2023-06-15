Concerns over charging time and availability are some of the reasons that keep people from buying electric vehicles.

In the year since Chris Ashley from Frederick, Maryland first plugged into his new electric Ford F-150, his fears of running out of juice disappeared.

“The more you drive the vehicle, the more you start to learn how to plan your trips and how to charge and when to charge,” he said.

Two-thirds of drivers are worried about not having enough range prior to their vehicle purchase, but after owning an, EV that dropped to 30%, according to a recent Canadian survey.

One reason – better battery technology coupled with more vehicle options.

A Lucid sedan claims over 500 miles per charge, but its nearly $140,000 price tag is a budget buster.

The University of Delaware found one in four could do all their driving in an EV with a range of just 143 miles with the help of a home charger.

As far as range anxiety goes we’re really starting to see charging anxiety be the more, um, prominent issue,” said Alex Knizek from Consumer Reports.

There are nearly 54,000 publicly available fast-charging stations nationwide. The majority are along the coasts and several states have fewer than 100.

Those chargers are vital for longer drives providing an 80% charge in as little as 20 minutes, but the average fuel stop is closer to two minutes.