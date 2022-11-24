LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While some are focused on family and food, there are plenty of people out there plotting their Black Friday haul.

One thing that even the most dedicated bargain hunters aren’t doing this year is snagging early evening deals at any major retailer.

In what’s become a post-COVID-19 reversal trend, the majority of major retailers are closed Thursday night.

As of 5 a.m. Friday — all rules are off.

Stores like Kohl’s, Best Buy and JCPenney plan to open their doors for shoppers to start grabbing those doorbusters.

Many major retailers say markdowns will be at least 50% off.

The National Retail Federation expects the upcoming weekend Cyber Money to maintain its reign as the busiest shopping time of year.

Ahead of all the anticipated deal-grabbing madness, a personal finance expert from NerdWallet weighed in on what we can expect when it comes to holiday shopping consumer trends.

“This is a great time of year to buy small electronics like headphones, televisions of course are a big deal this time of year, and even things like clothing, so a lot of items that make great gifts,” said Sarah Rathner with NerdWallet. “We most likely will see more in-store spending this year, with that being said a lot of consumers have adjusted to shopping online in their pajamas from their couch. So you might see a mix of both.”

Before heading out to your favorite store or logging on to your favorite site, remember it’s always best to have a plan.