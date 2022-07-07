LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As Americans are looking to spend less and find money wherever they can, pawn shops are reaping the benefits.

As food, rent, and gas prices skyrocket- business at pawn shops is booming.

People are selling what they have to help pay their bills.

Believe it or not, pawn shops are becoming more of a mainstream avenue for those looking for deals on everyday items.

Pawn shops are so full of items that they are not accepting any other items.

One man who sold his Amazon tablet didn’t get what he thought he would from a local pawn shop.

“He didn’t give me like 100 bucks,” said Torrence Robinson. “But he gave me enough for me to go do what I got to do.”

Never been to a pawn shop? You might want to stop by to find some unexpected deals.