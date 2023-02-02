Did you know that there are websites where you can create an account or a profile and search for scholarships?

Scholly is one of those sites where you can get matched to scholarships, apply and keep track of deadlines.

Fast Web allows you to browse thousands of scholarships based on your search criteria.

College and Career Counselor at Saint Joseph High School Lukas Mendoza said his favorite is Fast Web because it allows students to personalize their search.

BigFuture scholarships can help students search for scholarships and other ways to help pay for college.

Additionally, don’t forget about local scholarships offered by community organizations, clubs, businesses, government organizations and school districts.

“These organizations, they have the money,” said Mendoza. “They want to give it out to students.”

