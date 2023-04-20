WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – Lawmakers who support the Green New Deal, despite skepticism from many, said the platform is moving forward.

Progressives like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that last year’s inflation reduction act made big parts of their Green New Deal a reality.

“We have highlighted important issues ranging from education to renewable agriculture, to show that a better way is possible,” she said.

Senator Ed Markey said a Green New Deal for the healthcare industry is their next focus.

“For a health care system that puts people and our planet, before pollution and profits,” Markey stated.

He added that the healthcare sector accounts for 8.5% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our health providers are trying to heal patients, but the health care system is part of what makes them sick,” said Markey.

The goal of the healthcare Green New Deal is to make the industry more energy efficient and to make healthcare more accessible especially in communities of color that are most impacted by climate change and pollution.

The push from progressives comes at the same time Republicans, like Senator Shelley Moore Capito want to defund recently passed climate policies.