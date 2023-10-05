The leaves may just be changing color and starting to fall, but retailers are already pushing “Black Friday” type deals.

Anthony Kozak didn’t come to target to shop for holiday gifts.

“It’s not even thanksgiving! halloween,” he says. “What are we talking about?”

He was surprised to learn holiday deals are already here. Target’s “circle week” is offering big discounts for circle members through Saturday.

“Would you do some of your holiday shopping early?”

“Of course. who’s not looking for a good deal. we’ve got to save money wherever we can.”

Target isn’t the only retailer offering big savings.

Next week is Walmart’s ‘Deals Holiday Kick Off’ with sales on thousands of items. and Amazon, which held a Prime Day in the summer, is also offering big deal days October 10th and 11th.

These deals are expected to attract plenty of shoppers.

A recent survey from Bankrate found 50 percent of people plan to buy holiday gifts before Halloween.

“We’ve seen that, you know, that holiday shopping has been kicking off earlier and earlier every year,” says Samantha Gordon. Gordon is the deals editor at Consumer Reports and says people buying now should check the return policy and always look to see if what you purchase, drops in price.

“A lot of retailers have this policy, where, if you buy something and it goes on sale a few days later you can reach out to customer service and get refunded the partial difference.”

Gordon says if you can’t take advantage of these October deals, don’t worry.

“What’ll happen after that sale is over is a lot of the prices will return to normal for a few weeks, and then they’ll drop back down again.”

The next big price drop will be in November around Black Friday, a more traditional time for holiday shopping.

— Michael George, CBS News, Clifton New Jersey

