Americans now hold more credit card debt than ever before.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the debt total is around $986 billion, an increase of nearly 19% over the last quarter.

Following the Fed’s ninth interest rate hike to 5%, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that he is aware of the difficulties inflation is creating.

“Inflation remains too high and the labor market continues to be very tight,” said Powell. “My colleagues and I understand the hardship that high inflation is causing, and we remain strongly committed to bringing inflation back down to our 2% goal.”

Many Americans will see an almost immediate increase in their credit cards’ interest rates.

“When the fed raises interest rates, it really kicks in quickly,” said Matt Schulz, the Chief Credit Analyst at LendingTree. “They don’t have to give you any advanced notification and that interest rate hike applies to currently held balances as well as future balances. So that’s part of why it’s such a big deal.”

A credit card rate isn’t totally tied to the Fed’s actions. Your credit score has a lot to do with it as well.

There are ways to fight back against rising credit card debt.

For example, if you have good credit, transfer balances to a card with an introductory 0% rate. If you don’t qualify for a card with no introductory rate, a lower-interest personal loan can also help. Additionally, you can try picking up the phone and asking their card issuer for a lower rate.

“We found about 70% of folks who asked for a lower rate on their credit card last year got one,” continued Schulz.

Though interest rates are higher, there is a positive side to increased interest rates.

“These rate hikes have been just devastating for people with debt, but they’ve been great for people who are savers,” Schulz said. “We are seeing high-yield savings accounts that are yielding 4 percent and even higher. There’s some real deals out there.”