LANSING Mich. (WLNS) – It’s time for Steals and Deals and if you can believe it, Christmas is just 10 days away.

If you still have packages to ship it’s about to get more expensive by the day.

The sooner, the better. That’s what you need to know when it comes to saving money on what can be astronomical shipping charges to get your presents under the tree for Christmas.

In fact, we’ve already passed one deadline for FedEx, and if you plan to use the post office rates are set to go up this Saturday.

If you mail with the postal service by Saturday your letters and cards should be on time and cost 60 cents.

Packages start at $4.80 and go up to $8.80 if they are big.

After that, you are looking at a starting rate of $9 on Dec. 19, ranging up toward $30 to get your package there if you really wait until the last minute and need to ship it in 1-2 days.

FedEx already had its first rate hike effective Thursday. Wednesday was the deadline for standard FedEx ground shipping. You are already looking at nearly $11 at least and depending on how long you wait, FedEx prices will range from $20 to as high as $124 if you virtually want to get your package there on Christmas Eve and race Santa’s sleigh.

UPS is also on it’s three-day service at this point. That starts at $13-$57 and ranges to nearly $30 starting Dec. 21, you will be looking at a range anywhere from $21-$60 .

Here’s a list of services and dates hat you’ll need to get your packages to their destination by Christmas.

USPS

Dec. 17: Deadline for first-class mail and retail ground service.

Stamps:.$.60 Packages: $4.80-$8.80

Dec. 19: Starts at $9 for packages up to 70 pounds.

Dec. 23: Starts at $27.25 for packages up to 70 pounds

Dec. 14: Deadline for standard FedEx Ground service.

Dec. 20: FedEx Express Saver $10.80 to $39.10.

Dec. 21: FedEx Express 2-Day Shipping $22 to $43.10.

Dec. 22-24: FedEx Express Overnight: $31.40-$124.25.

Dec. 20: UPS 3-Day Select $13.57 – $29.79

Dec. 21: UPS 2nd-Day Air $21.10 – $60.80

Dec. 22: UPS Next Day Air starts at $28.32 – $71.49

Moral of the story? Get those presents wrapped and shipped now.