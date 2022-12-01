LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Holidays are filled with cheer, but they also come with a lot of stress.

A new poll from the American Psychiatric Association finds 31% of adults expect to feel stress this holiday season.



The top stressors:

Affording gifts (50%)

Meals (39%)

Finding and securing gifts (37%)

“There are some strategies Americans can use to reduce the financial burden by sharing the cost of the holidays. Have gifting groups or have gifting pools – or have potluck meals,” said Dr. Rebecca Weintraub-Brendel, President of the American Psychiatric Association.

“[Those] are the things that we feel obligated to do out of our relationships and our familial commitments, and which are the things that we’re really, really looking forward to the rest of them, they might be optional and we could even say no.”

The poll also shows parents are more likely to say they anticipate experiencing more stress this holiday season.