LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Still have to run out and find that perfect gift for the momma bear in your life?

Unfortunately, not even Mother’s Day is safe from scams.

The Better Business Bureau says spending is supposed to reach a record high for moms this year, so they are warning everyone to be careful when shelling out that cash.

If you plan to shop online, the BBB says to avoid suspicious websites and pop-up ads.

When it comes to flowers, look for trusted local shops near you. If you are sending flowers to your mother in another city, check online for a florist in her area. Make sure you have enough time for delivery, ask about fees, and make sure the date is specified clearly when you order.

For the tech-savvy moms, make sure you leave it in the original packaging. Many retailers require the original packaging in order to process returns or exchanges. Additionally, it’s recommended to buy from reputable dealers.

If a gift card is more your speed, be sure to check the terms and conditions before buying, as some expire or charge a hidden fee.

When it comes to jewelry, the BBB encourages doing your research and knowing the return policy.

Guides, tours, art classes, wine tastings and cooking lessons are fun ways to celebrate and spend time with mom.

With gift experiences, the BB says that it’s important to get the details of these activities in writing. Be sure to clarify total costs and features, if there are reservations needed if there are any restrictions, special time requirements or cancellation fees.