LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The holidays are here and the season of spending is underway.

Whether it’s for giving to charity or shopping for gifts, this time of year can seem like money is going out way faster than it’s coming in.

It’s important to know that scammers are looking to take advantage of seasonal generosity.

Americans are expected to shell out $1.3 trillion this holiday season, 60% of which will be spent online.

Scammers are certainly hoping to grab a chunk of it.

So, how do you protect yourself?

It starts with keeping track of everything you order. You have to keep an eye on your credit cards to make sure every charge is legitimate.

Speaking of credit cards, stick to those. If you lose money paying with apps like Zelle, Venmo or PayPal, that money is gone for good.

When it comes to donating to charities, make sure you know it’s legit. Random GoFundMe pages are not the best way to go.

If you are feeling the urge to give, make sure it’s through a respectable organization.

