LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ever wonder how you can save more money when shopping at Costco?

Here are six tips to save some cash at the wholesale store.

First off, making a list will help eliminate unnecessary spending.

Second, don’t buy something if it only comes in bulk portions.

Third, when buying in bulk amounts, pay attention to the price per unit.

Paying attention to the Kirkland brand, as oftentimes they are a bit cheaper.

Going up to the Executive Membership may be in your best interest,

Did you know that you don’t actually have a membership to shop at Costco? You can still save on prescriptions, eye exams, eat at the food court and even buy alcohol.

