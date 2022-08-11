LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In just a couple of weeks Students will be back in their classrooms while their parents have to get to the store and stock up on school supplies

A new school year is also quite expensive for teachers, especially with inflation this year. Every new school year, it’s common for teachers to dive into their own pockets to buy classroom supplies.

But a new survey from savings.com found the average teacher will spend about $500 out of pocket on their classrooms this year, which is up hundreds from last year.

Researchers say that increase is part pandemic and part inflation

Nearly one in four teachers say they’ll still spend much of their own money during the year.

Some school leaders across the country, say they’re working to make sure they’re stocked up early on to try and help meet the demand during the year.”=

“So as they get going, the kids will run out of crayons and run out of glue sticks and paper and pencils and things like that. Well, we’re trying to raise supplies so that our schools have enough for the whole year round,” said Chuck Lionberger, Director of Community Relations of Roanoke County Public Schools.

As you’re getting ready to your children back to school if you have some extra money to help a teacher out this year, you might want to grab an extra supply or two. It could really make a big difference. Some teachers also make an Amazon wish list of supplies they need.

