LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Let’s face it most of us shop on Amazon, many of us way more than we probably should.

While it’s known for having some great prices and the convenience of two day shipping for Prime members, did you know that things on Amazon actually can go on sale?



Seasonal items will be discounted as the season ends and every year amazon is famous for it’s prime day 48 hour major sale event.

Another tip? Check that coupon box. Before you add each item to your cart make sure you pay attention to the screen many have a little box that you can check for added savings.

Use the subscribe and save option for items you regularly buy. It can save you a lot of money and you can stop the subscription at any time.

When shopping on Amazon compare the same item in different colors. Even for water bottles the exact same bottle in blue can be $5 cheaper than pink. Does it really matter that much what color it is?

Stay away from that one click payment option. It just makes it all to quick and easy to spend. We have all added things to our cart before that we never end up buying. That one click really doesn’t give you time to think if you really need to buy.

Our last tip? Don’t forget to shop around. You can often find a great deal on Amazon but there’s an entire internet out there. Especially for big purchases, you always want to shop around to make sure you’re getting the best deal.