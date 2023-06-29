Summer travel season is underway but it’s also a time when scammers see it as an opportunity to rip people off.

Travel fraud is one of the biggest moneymakers for criminals and they often start with an old scheme: luring you with a free vacation.

Many of these fake offers are light on details and the promoter often rushes you to make a quick decision.

A huge red flag is when someone asks you to pay by wire transfer, gift card, or crypto. If you send money to a scammer this way, it’s almost impossible to get it back.

If you’re planning an overseas trip you may see sites offering to help with an international travel visa, passport, or other documents.

They often charge high fees and are just copycats of the Department of State’s website. Avoid the fees by going directly to the State Department travel site.

And, if you’re buying travel insurance, go to ustia.org the website for the U.S. Travel Insurance Association to verify the agency is licensed.

Finally, if you fall victim to a travel scam, report it to the federal trade commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov.