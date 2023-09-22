Going to the grocery store has been more expensive lately.

But there’s a new way to reduce the cost, while also reducing food waste.

Beret Leone of CBS show us how to keep food out of the trash and money in your wallet for this week’s edition of Steals and Deals.

Pretty pastries aren’t the only draw at Minneapolis restaurant the Buttered Tin.

“[We are] incredibly busy, especially on the weekend. We have a line out the door and we do really well,” said chef David Rasmusson.

But like most businesses, it can have its slow days.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t been so sharp with my psychic abilities. So, there are times when we have some leftover goodies,” Rasmusson said. “It always comes to a point where you have throw things away and it hurts.”

A sadly unavoidable and unpredictable loss — until now, thanks to the new to the Twin Cities app called Too Good to Go.

Too Good to Go connects consumers with not perfect, but perfectly good, food that might end up in the trash otherwise.

“We’re saving almost three meals per second,” Rasmusson said. “When you get home, you don’t know what’s in there, but this lucky person is going to get two delicious cupcakes and cookies and cream and sweet Jane cupcakes.”

In Minneapolis, you’ll find more than 50 vendors ready to offer surprise bags of unsold goodies for a third of their usual retail price.

Wednesday’s special at the Buttered Tin included two cupcakes, a cinnamon roll, and a coffee cake all for just $6.

“They [Too Good to Go specials] get snatched up really quick. It has high demand,” Rasmusson said. “It saves money, and it saves food.”

That high demand serves an even higher mission — combatting rampant food waste.

“We have this vision of a planet with no food waste. It’s going to take a lot of work to get there,” Rasmusson said.