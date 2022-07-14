LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The epic Amazon Prime Day event was this week, giving shoppers two days of sales for Amazon shoppers and every year it’s met with fierce competition from retailers like Target and Walmart as well.

As you face this historically high inflation, shoppers were certainly ready to cash in on some deals.

Just looking at amazon, online spending here in the U.S. rose 8.5% in 2022 during Prime Day to $11.9 billion spent.

In fact, Amazon reports it sold more than 300 million items over two days, more than any previous Prime Day.

The best-selling items were diapers, beauty products and Apple watches.

According to Bloomberg News, people were so sure they were getting a good deal throughout the two-day Amazon event, they didn’t even price compare or shop around.

If you were one of those bargain hunters out there, while you wait for your packages to be delivered, be mindful of scammers.

Scammers target Amazon shoppers more than any other retailer, even if you bought your items from legit sellers, and you weren’t scammed on the front end of your shopping spree, you can still be a target of scammers even after your purchase.

Be sure to watch out for any unexpected emails.

“Asking for things like hey, click here to update your payment information,” said Gary Brickhouse, Chief Information Security Officer for Guidepoint Security. “So from that they’re also able to grab either a credit card number or other means of payment that you might want to leverage as well.”