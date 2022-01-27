Steals and Deals: How to cut your cable and streaming bills

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – You may be spending a fortune on cable and streaming services without realizing it.

“I just sort of mentally added up in my head. And then I actually dug out my credit card statements and looked,” said Financial Advice Expert Ann Carns. “Before we knew it, we had four maybe or five streaming services. And when I got the cable bill it was just under $400.”

Now with so many cable and streaming options available, monthly statements may contain charges many customers don’t expect

While a basic cable bill may be advertised for less than $30 bucks, as shown in these latest FCC findings, you can easily end up paying upwards of $70 if you go for expanded basic service.

Many cable users also opt-in to bundled services with additional set-top box rentals, free streaming trials that expire and other fees tacked on. It all adds up quickly

So, Ann got smart by cutting her $400 monthly cable and streaming bill nearly in half.

Her first step: losing what she didn’t use.

“I had this phone line but we hadn’t used it for years,” said Ann.

Step two: opting for flexibility.

“You could say, well, you know, we’ll get this service with there’s two shows on it that the family wants to watch,” said Ann.

And lastly, call your provider to say you want to suspend your services and are ready to move on.

“It struck me that they’re a little bit more open to negotiating or being more flexible with consumers, than maybe they have been in in the past.”