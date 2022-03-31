LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While it is spring break right now for many mid-Michiganders, there are plenty of people who are still stuck here in these cold pre-spring temps.

If you’ve been bitten by the travel bug recently, Steals and Deals has some tips to help make travel more affordable

Recently, a former flight attendant has taken TikTok by storm, sharing insider hacks to score great deals on flights.

In some cases, she’s shown some users how to save thousands on those sky high prices.

So what are Kayla Marbry’s top tips to book a flight without breaking the bank?

First and foremost, have a flexible schedule. Go ahead and start looking in advance and you can use apps or sign up for emails to track a certain flight and get notifications when the price drops or is about to rise.

Secondly, check out credit card offers. Having decent credit allows you to sign up for a new card and get thousands of extra air miles while saving hundreds of dollars at the same time. If the card is paid off in time, you save on the interest too.

Finally, she says to use package deals even if you don’t need a place to stay.

“If you click package deals when you go on, if you’re only just looking for a flight just minimize the amount of time you’re staying in a hotel because you actually won’t be staying there anyway,” says Marbry. “That’ll drop the flights by so much.”