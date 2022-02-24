LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We’ve all noticed that grocery prices are through the roof.



In fact, the average cost of groceries a month for a family of 4 right now is $864.

6 News is here for you with 7 tips to help you save some money as we shop these pandemic related, supply-chain inflated prices

Tip number 1 is to redefine dinner.

What does that mean? In a word, keep it simple.

You don’t need to make a feast every night. Your family can eat BLTs, beans and rice, omelets or a big salad a few times a week, and kids think it’s fun to eat pancakes for dinner—so take advantage of that.

Plus eggs are cheap, so breakfast for dinner can be a good, cheap meal.

Tip 2 is raid your pantry.

Look through your pantry or fridge and see what kind of meal you can throw together with the ingredients you already have.

You might still need to buy a few things, but you’ll save a lot.

Next, think before you buy in bulk.

Buying in bulk is great when it actually saves you money. You want to be sure to compare the price per unit or ounce for the item you’re buying. Don’t buy perishable stuff if you won’t use it all before it expires.

You also should know when to shop.

Finally, don’t shop when you’re hungry, going through the grocery store hungry makes it a whole lot easier to throw a bunch of extra stuff in the cart.