LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Most people can agree that the price of gas is ridiculous right now, and there’s no end in sight to the rising cost.

But as gas siphons more money out of our accounts, there are some things we can do to help.

Here are six tips to help you get a better deal on gas, mainly by extending the mileage you get from each gallon.

Tip one: Get the junk out of your trunk. Unload any excess items you have clunking around with you. The lighter your vehicle, is the less gas you will burn.

Next, ditch that roof rack. If you aren’t using your roof rack to carry luggage or a kayak, put in that extra effort and take it off. Less resistance means you use less gas.

Tip three: Don’t rely on that tire light. Having full, balanced tires can help you get more miles per gallon, and some of those check tire warnings don’t come on until your tires are 25 percent below the recommended pressure.

Next, combine your trips. If you have errands to run, do them all at the same time if possible. Starting your engine up when it’s cold uses more gas.

With that said though, make sure you are turning off your engine, even if it’s a quick trip. Idling can burn up to a half-gallon of gas an hour.

Tip six is to download a gas price app. Whether it’s Gas Buddy or Gas Guru, or another app you like, driving even just a mile or two may be worth the time when it comes to the savings on a lower price.