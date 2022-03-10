

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s beginning to look like spring. The sun is shining and days are lasting longer, but when we open our blinds and windows that sun often shines a light on all that winter dust.

The urge to clean for spring is very real for many of us, and 6 News is here to help you save some money while doing it.

So what’s the secret?

It’s the dollar store.

That’s where you can find amazing deals on cleaning tools like scrub brushes and sponges, even mops and brooms.

In fact, in videos sweeping TikTok right now influencers are raving about their dollar store finds using the hashtag #cleantok.

ABC News recently set out to compare the prices. What they found was amazing deals on cleaning brushes.

Most were less than $1.25 at dollar stores compared to $3.69, which was the least expensive found at big box stores.

Sponges at dollar stores are $1.25 for six, compared to $2.69 for a pack of only 3 on those regular store shelves.

Despite savings on brushes and cleaning tools, those shopping at dollar stores may not find deals on cleaning solutions.

While dollar stores do carry them and the price is low, ABC news found that big box stores actually had better deals overall when it comes to what you a paying per ounce.

For the best deals, head to the dollar store to stock up on the tools, but you might want to make two stops to pick up that cleaner before you tackle your spring cleaning.