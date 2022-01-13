Steals and Deals: Inflation is surging across the country. When will it come down?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Inflation on the rise with bare shelves and surging prices across the country.

Inflation is up 7% over the last 12 months, the largest jump since 1982.

“Four bags of groceries, you’re thinking $120, $130. It’s not a problem. But when it came out to $293 I was like, wait a second,” said Rebecca Cummings, a mother from Murrieta, California.

Rebecca is on a fixed income and says the price increases are leading her to make some serious tradeoffs.

“I’m not going to take my medicine like I’m supposed to do. So I can at least have food on the table for my family. And it shouldn’t be like that,” said Cummings.The price of meat, poultry, fish and eggs is up 12.5%from a year ago, but it’s not just at the grocery store.

Used car prices up a whopping 37.3% .Even the cost of shelter surging rent up almost 3.8% percent.

Plus, gasoline prices, which declined slightly between November and December, are still up 49.6% year-over -year.

“You’re starting to see inflation more broad, based out there more in both in services and goods, and that’s something the Fed worries about. And we should all worry about it because we don’t want the wage gains we’ve just gotten to be taken away by higher prices,” said Economist Diane Swonk.

Fueling this surge a combination of pandemic induced supply chain disruptions 4cd along with extraordinary demand from consumers

Those factors also contributing to shortages of everything from produce to cereal.

The White House is saying it could take the rest of this year for prices to come back down.

“Many of you focused on the annual 7% rate. If we are trying to look at where we are headed, the month-to-month changes are more instructive, and most independent forecasters continue to project that we will see moderation in price increases over the course of 2022 to levels we haven’t seen in 40 years,” said Brian Deese, Director of the National Economic Council.