LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The unofficial start to summer is around the corner, and more than 34 million people are expected to hit the road.

If you’re one of them it should come as no surprise that high gas prices will be taking a lot more money out of your pockets.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.60 across the nation. Last year, it was $3.04 and in 2020 it was just $1.87.

Granted in 2020 we were largely locked down due to COVID – but even just comparing to last year you can expect a 20-gallon fill up this year to cost you $31 more. Depending on how far you plan to travel that could really add up quickly.

With these high prices we’ll take all the savings we can get, right? Experts say it’s important to have your car serviced before you hit the road. If you’re flying and then renting a car, once you get to your destination you’re in for a double whammy. Rental car prices are also soaring right now, averaging $160 dollars a day.

Many of us are feeling sadness and heartache after the elementary school shooting in Texas, and there are a lot of people who want to help in any way possible. That includes donating to fundraisers for survivors and victims’ families.

Unfortunately, during these times scammers often take advantage of tragedies.

The Better Business Bureau has some tips on avoiding scammers. The BBB encourages people to visit give.org to verify charities before you give. Watch out for vague appeals that don’t identify the intended use of money.

Another big thing to look out for is the link to the charity’s website. Sometimes scammers will take you to a lookalike website where you’ll be asked to give personal information and could download harmful malware on your computer.