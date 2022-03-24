LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you plan to rent a car next week, get ready for it to cost a bit more than expected.

Not only at the gas pump, but at the rental lot as well.

The automobile shortage is affecting the rental car industry and many companies are having trouble keeping up with demand, meaning there’s a possibility that you may not end up getting exactly what you paid for.

“We used to have some extra cars. If a renter returned a car late, we would have another car to fill in for the car that was taken out the fleet. We don’t have that flexibility today you’re going to have a less broad selection of vehicles,” said Greg Scott of the American Car Rental Association.

As rental companies work to turn the vehicles they have to customers quickly, many people are reporting that the vehicles they’re paying for aren’t quite as clean as they would like.

Many companies are also holding on to their vehicles longer too, so while you are paying more than years past, you may also be getting an older vehicle with higher mileage too.