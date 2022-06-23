LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People shopping for fireworks should expect less bang for their buck this year.

Michael Vigliotti noticed the difference in prices while stocking up at phantom fireworks in Matamoras, Pennsylvania.



Inflation is hitting consumer fireworks just as it has many other products.

“We had to raise our prices” said, Bruce Zoldan, CEO of Phantom Fireworks.

Many of the items they stock come from overseas, and shipping costs have skyrocketed

“In 2019 we paid approximately $11,000 a container and this year we’re paying close to $40,000 a container” said Zoldan.

Supply chain problems started during the pandemic. Public fireworks displays were shutdown so millions of Americans bought their own for backyard celebrations.

“People were staying home. The entertainment for the past two years has been consumer fireworks,” said Zoldan.

The huge demand led to shortages of certain fireworks at some retailers the past couple of years.

Despite the higher prices, Zoldan says there’s more inventory this year, so while you may have to spend more, you should be able to find what you want.”

It’s not clear if higher prices will affect overall sales. Phantom is hoping America’s desire to celebrate sparks another big year for business .

