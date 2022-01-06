Steals and Deals: Your old toys could be worth serious cash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – LEGO and other toys you may have laying around your house could be the ticket to some serious and quick cash.
From the galaxy far far away, to platform 9 and three quarters, with these building blocks the sky’s the limit.
“It’s really exciting having a LEGO set and knowing that it’s worth so much, like if you spent $60 on it a few years ago, but now it’s worth $300 or $400, like that feels good,” said influencer Emily K.
Chris Lee and Emily K are avid LEGO builders, but LEGOs aren’t the only toy with the potential for high returns.
“We’re seeing a big increase in toys that are currently running with a movie or theatrical release. Right now we’re talking about Star Wars, Marvel. Vintage Marvel collectibles are going up in value,” said Expert Jordan Hembrough
How much could a LEGO set be worth?
“The sky’s the limit. You could actually be sitting on a fortune that a lot of people don’t even realize,” said Hembrough.
If you think you have a hot ticket item – here are a few tips
- Do your research. Find out if you can see your items somewhere else, and then comparative shots. See if they have when you have.
- You want to make sure your item or your toy has all the accessories and weapons that it may have originally come with.
- Take a look at the timeliness of what you have. Do people still know what this item is today?
- Collect what you love. Don’t worry about what it may or may not be worth. First and foremost, this is supposed to be fun.